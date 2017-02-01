It is important to make a good first impression. This can be achieved with a great smile. The problem is that there are so many people who want to make that great first impression, but are unwilling to do what it takes to get there! Read the below article for excellent dental care tips in order to transform your smile.

Avoid eating too many high-sugar foods. These types of foods can cause damage to your teeth. If you do consume them, drink plenty of water and have them with your meal. As soon as possible, brush your teeth thoroughly to prevent further damage.

Do not forget to brush your molars. A lot of people focus on their front teeth to have a healthy smile but neglect to clean their molars, which causes tooth decay and plaque to appear. Avoid these problems by always brushing your back teeth as well.

How you move your toothbrush can directly influence how well it will clean your teeth. It is best to position the bristles at a forty five degree angle against your teeth when you begin. Circular strokes tend to be more effective than up and down or side to side. Don’t brush too hard as that will agitate your gums.

Brushing your teeth several times per day goes a long way toward preventing cavities. Brush when you wake up, before you go to bed, and after you eat. There are many great gums out there that help to clean and whiten your teeth as you chew.

Although it can be time consuming, make to brush and also floss. The extra time you invest will pay off in your smile. There is no better preventative maintenance for your mouth than to brush and floss daily. Keeping your teeth in good shape is inexpensive and only requires a few minutes each day.

When it comes to making a great first impression, there’s nothing like flashing a white, bright smile. Use this advice to get healthier teeth. You will have a brighter and healthier smile that people will notice.