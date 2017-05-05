A lot of people long for a great smile, but they do not know the dental care that is needed to achieve this. A cleaner mouth and white smile is a possibility when you use the following tips. Read on to learn more about good dental care.

Make sure that you try to avoid sodas when you are drinking during the course of the day. Soda contains a high level of sugar so this will not help your teeth at all. Try water instead. This can improve the way your teeth look, as well as the way you are feeling.

You should brush for at least two minutes. Anything shorter means you may not get all of the places where germs and plaque hide. Allow for enough time to give your teeth a thorough brushing when you get up and before bed.

Use a toothbrush that is properly sized for your mouth and has soft bristles. Minimize bacterial growth by allowing the brush to dry thoroughly. Air will circulate better over it when it’s stored upright in an open area.

Certain types of food can damage teeth. Stay away from candies and anything with tons of sugar. Very cold or hot drinks can also hurt your mouth. Drinking through a straw minimizes contact with the teeth.

The way you hold your toothbrush plays a major role in whether you are properly brushing your teeth or not. To do it right, hold the brush on a slight angle on your teeth. Use small, gentle, circular strokes. Don’t brush too hard so that you can prevent gum irritation.

Little kids may be afraid to visit the dentist. To allay your child’s fears, explain that healthy teeth are very important and that the dentist only wants to help. Picking out a good pediatric dentist that allows kids to play in the waiting room, as well as things like how they decorate the exam rooms, can make children more comfortable.

Good oral hygiene starts with proper knowledge on what goes into proper dental care. Use these tips so you can properly care for your teeth. Your dental health is too important to neglect it.