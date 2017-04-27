So you’re thinking about whitening your teeth are you? Before beginning any new dental procedure, it’s important to learn all you can. There are literally hundreds of whitening products but not all of them work as advertised. The following article has some great advice with regards to teeth whitening, so read on and learn.

Fluoride can go a long way in keeping your teeth nice and healthy. If your tap water has no fluoride, everyone in your home might be at risk for tooth decay. One option is using a fluoridated toothpaste. Another possible option is using a mouthwash or rinse that contains fluoride.

Limit your consumption of acidic and sugary foods. These types of foods are harmful to your teeth. If you do eat these foods, have them with a meal and plenty of water. As soon as possible, brush your teeth thoroughly to prevent further damage.

Schedule regular dentist appointments to maintain a healthy mouth. You will run into issues if you do not get your teeth cleaned and inspected by a professional. A simple visit to the dentist will have your mouth much cleaner and will give the dentist a chance to fix any existing problems.

See your dentist often. Regular check-ups help your teeth stay strong and healthy. Your dentist will also be able to catch problems before they become too serious, saving you money and future pain. If you have problems with your teeth, those problems will only become worse if they are not treated.

Do not use a hard-bristled toothbrush to brush your teeth. You can push your gums back and make them start to recede with these overly aggressive brushes. It can also wear down your teeth. These conditions can increase tooth sensitivity. The ideal toothbrush has soft or medium bristles.

Teenagers are often very lazy as far as dental hygiene is concerned. A good tool for encouraging teens to brush is to tell them that other people can smell their breath, and will judge them for it, because no one likes foul breath. What their friends think about them is quite important, so your child will want to avoid frequent bad breath.

If you want your teeth to be whiter, get some good whitening strips and brush more often. Read directions carefully and don’t leave the strips too long. Don’t use strips too often; this can damage your teeth.

You should brush your teeth for two minutes. Brush your teeth carefully. Start at the gums and move up. Brushing too hard will harm your gums and teeth. If your gums hurt while you brush your teeth, choose a softer toothbrush.

As was stated earlier, there are a multitude of whitening products on the market. Depending on what your teeth are like, some things may be better for you than other things. Use what you learned and you can have a healthy mouth.