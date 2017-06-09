It can sometimes be a challenge to take good care a healthy smile. Over time, your teeth can yellow from staining and even decay. They can also hurt if you’re not watching carefully. There are things however that’ll prevent issues from happening. Take the time to read this article about how to care for your teeth.

Some foods cause damage to your teeth faster than others. Avoid foods that contain a lot of sugar. Avoid drinking extremely hot or cold beverages and stay away from coffee if you want your teeth to stay white. Use a straw to drink to lessen the damage that is done to your teeth.

Between brushing, use dental cleaners to minimize the food build up on and between your teeth. An inter-dental cleaner is ideal for removing food or debris when you cannot stop and brush your teeth. These disposable brushes are also useful for people with braces. A few interdental cleaners available include: Oral-B’s Interdental Brush and Reach’s Stim-U-Dent.

Be sure to rinse your toothbrush thoroughly after use. Rinse it when you are done brushing, and let it dry. Put it in a holder where the brush can dry without touching anything. Don’t keep the toothbrush in a container; this can lead to the growth of bacteria. Finally, do not forget to get a new one every couple of months.

Dentist Regularly

See the dentist two times a year, or as much as your particular health warrants. You can only avoid problems when you see a dentist regularly. You will have less anxiety if you visit your dentist regularly and get to know him. This rapport will be important if you ever require major dental work done.

It may not always be so easy to take care of your smile. A daily dental plan won’t do much good if you are doing it all wrong. Implement the tips you’ve discovered here in order to help your teeth care regimen. If you have dental problems or don’t know what to do with yourself after this article, then speak with a dentist.